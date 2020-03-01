Coronavirus – what does self-isolating mean and who should do it?

STAFF members and some pupils at Willow Bank Infant School being told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

The Woodley school is following advice from Public Health England.

The government body, which is working closely with Wokingham Borough Council to ensure safety of families who attend or work at the infant school, has urged three types of people to undertake a self-imposed 14-day quarantine in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

The first group are travellers who have returned from the Hubei province of China, Iran, lockdown areas of Northern Italy, special care zones of South Korea, even if they have no symptoms.

If travellers have mild symptoms of the virus, such as a cough, a temperature or shortness of breath and have travelled to mainland China or South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan or Thailand in the last 14 days, or visiting anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini in Italy, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar or Vietnam since Wednesday, February 19.

The second group of people are those who have been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus. Public Health is working to get in touch people who fall into this category, in a bid to prevent the infection from spreading.

And the third group of people are those who are waiting for a COVID-19 test result.

Anyone who thinks they have symptoms is asked to call the 111 coronavirus service – they should not go to a GP’s surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

Public Health England says that those who are self-isolating should stay at home and not go to work, school or public areas.

They need to avoid visitors, not use public transport and ask friends, family and delivery services to buy and deliver groceries, medications and any shopping. Delivery drivers should be told to leave items outside or in the porch rather than taking them into your home.

Those self-isolating should stay in a well-ventilated room separate from others in the house. Bathrooms and toilets should be cleaned regularly to prevent the virus from being transmitted

Anyone who experiences a cough, a fever, or breathing difficulties during this self-isolation period should call NHS111 and tell them they are being asked to self-isolate because of coronavirus.

For more details, visit Public Health England’s advice page.