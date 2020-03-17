Coronavirus – Which schools are partially (or completely) closed?

SCHOOLS across Wokingham borough are being hit by the coronavirus, with some being forced to implement closures.

For example, Addington School in Woodley is to close its doors until further notice from Thursday, March 18.

Hillside Primary School in Earley has shut its nursery and reception classes, again until further notice.

A number of secondary schools are running rolling partial closures, with different school years affected on different days.

Wokingham.Today has contacted all schools to check for the latest information, this table has been compiled by visiting school websites and was correct according to the information provided as of 11pm on Tuesday, March 17.

Because of the rapidly evolving nature of the coronavirus crisis, schools may have to close suddenly. As soon as this information becomes available we will do our best to inform you.

You can email information to us at news@wokinghampaper.co.uk