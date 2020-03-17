Coronavirus – Which schools are partially (or completely) closed?

Information for Wednesday, March 18

By
Phil Creighton
-
0
School

SCHOOLS across Wokingham borough are being hit by the coronavirus, with some being forced to implement closures.

For example, Addington School in Woodley is to close its doors until further notice from Thursday, March 18.

Hillside Primary School in Earley has shut its nursery and reception classes, again until further notice.

A number of secondary schools are running rolling partial closures, with different school years affected on different days.

Wokingham.Today has contacted all schools to check for the latest information, this table has been compiled by visiting school websites and was correct according to the information provided as of 11pm on Tuesday, March 17.

Because of the rapidly evolving nature of the coronavirus crisis, schools may have to close suddenly. As soon as this information becomes available we will do our best to inform you.

You can email information to us at news@wokinghampaper.co.uk

SCHOOLInfo for Wednesday, March 18
Addington SchoolClosing for foreseeable future at end of school day Wed 18th
All Saints Primary SchoolThe school remains open, with some pupils self-isolating
Bearwood Primary SchoolNo information
Beechwood Primary SchoolSome staff self-isolating, but school still open
The Bulmershe School, WoodleyPartial closures: Wed Yrs 8 & 9, Thurs 10 & 12, Fri 8 & 9
Bohunt SchoolWedneday 18: Closure to Year 9 Students
Charvil Piggott PrimaryNo information
The Colleton SchoolAs of Monday, March 16 - 'no plans to close the school'
Crazies HillNo information
Crosfields SchoolCurrently open as usual
The CoombesNo information
Dolphin SchoolNo information
Earley St Peter’s CofE SchoolNo information
Emmbrook Infant SchoolNo information
Emmbrook Junior SchoolNo information
The Emmbrook SchoolPartial closures
Evendons SchoolNo information
Farley Hill Primary SchoolNo information
Finchampstead Primary SchoolHopes to remain open as normal
The Forest SchoolSchool open for all year groups
Foundry CollegeNo information
Gorse Ride Junior SchoolsNo information
Gorse Ride Infant SchoolsNo information
GrazeleyNo information
Hatch Ride SchoolSchool is open as usual
Hawkedon Primary SchoolNo information
Hawthorns PrimaryThe school remains open
High Close SchoolNo information
Hillside Primary SchoolNursery and Reception classes closed until further notice
Highwood primary SchoolThe school remains open
Holme Grange SchoolNo information
The Holt SchoolPartial closures: Wed Yr 9, Thurs Yr 8, Fri Yr 10
Keep Hatch Primary SchoolNo information
Lambs Lane PrimaryNo information
Luckley HouseNo information
Ludgrove SchoolNo information
Loddon Primary SchoolSchool open as usual
Maiden Erlegh SchoolPartial closures: Wed Yr 9 & 12, Thurs Yr 7 & 8, Fri Yr 9 & 12
Montague Park SchoolSchool is open as usual
Nine Mile Ride Primary SchoolNo information
Northern House SchoolPartial closure: Wed Yrs 8&9, Thurs Yes 7, 10, 11. Fri: Yrs 8,9,10. Early finish (12.50pm) for Primary and Yrs 7 and 11
Oakbank SchoolNo information
Oaklands Infant SchoolSchool open as usual
Our Lady’s Preparatory SchoolNo information
The Piggott SchoolNo information
Polehampton InfantsCurrently no plans to close school
Polehampton JuniorNo information
Radstock Primary SchoolYear 5 closed until Friday, nursery/F1 closed until further notice
Reading Blue Coat School, SonningOpen as usual
Reddam HouseNo information
Rivermead Primary SchoolNo information
Saint Sebastian’s PrimaryNo information
Shinfield Primary SchoolsNo information
Shinfield St Mary’s Junior SchoolNo information
Sonning CofE Primary SchoolNo information
South Lake Primary SchoolActivity clubs cancelled
St Crispin’sWed - closed for years 9 and 10
St Dominic Savio Catholic Primary School, WoodleySchool open as usual
St Nicolas HurstNo information
St Paul’s WokinghamOpen as usual
St Teresa’s WokinghamNo information
Waingels CollegeOpen as usual
Walter Infant SchoolWBC reports partial closures
Waverley School & NurseryNo information
Wescott Infant SchoolNo information
Westende Junior SchoolNo information
Wheatfield Primary SchoolAs of Monday, March 16 - 'no plans to close the school'
Whiteknights Primary SchoolNo information
Willow Bank Infant SchoolNo information
Willow Bank Junior schoolNo information
Windmill Primary SchoolNo information
Winnersh Primary SchoolSchool open as usual
Woodley CofE Primary SchoolNo information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of