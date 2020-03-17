Coronavirus – Which schools are partially (or completely) closed?

SCHOOLS across Wokingham borough are being hit by the coronavirus, with some being forced to implement closures.
For example, Addington School in Woodley is to close its doors until further notice from Thursday, March 18.
Hillside Primary School in Earley has shut its nursery and reception classes, again until further notice.
A number of secondary schools are running rolling partial closures, with different school years affected on different days.
Wokingham.Today has contacted all schools to check for the latest information, this table has been compiled by visiting school websites and was correct according to the information provided as of 11pm on Tuesday, March 17.
Because of the rapidly evolving nature of the coronavirus crisis, schools may have to close suddenly. As soon as this information becomes available we will do our best to inform you.
You can email information to us at news@wokinghampaper.co.uk
|SCHOOL
|Info for Wednesday, March 18
|Addington School
|Closing for foreseeable future at end of school day Wed 18th
|All Saints Primary School
|The school remains open, with some pupils self-isolating
|Bearwood Primary School
|No information
|Beechwood Primary School
|Some staff self-isolating, but school still open
|The Bulmershe School, Woodley
|Partial closures: Wed Yrs 8 & 9, Thurs 10 & 12, Fri 8 & 9
|Bohunt School
|Wedneday 18: Closure to Year 9 Students
|Charvil Piggott Primary
|No information
|The Colleton School
|As of Monday, March 16 - 'no plans to close the school'
|Crazies Hill
|No information
|Crosfields School
|Currently open as usual
|The Coombes
|No information
|Dolphin School
|No information
|Earley St Peter’s CofE School
|No information
|Emmbrook Infant School
|No information
|Emmbrook Junior School
|No information
|The Emmbrook School
|Partial closures
|Evendons School
|No information
|Farley Hill Primary School
|No information
|Finchampstead Primary School
|Hopes to remain open as normal
|The Forest School
|School open for all year groups
|Foundry College
|No information
|Gorse Ride Junior Schools
|No information
|Gorse Ride Infant Schools
|No information
|Grazeley
|No information
|Hatch Ride School
|School is open as usual
|Hawkedon Primary School
|No information
|Hawthorns Primary
|The school remains open
|High Close School
|No information
|Hillside Primary School
|Nursery and Reception classes closed until further notice
|Highwood primary School
|The school remains open
|Holme Grange School
|No information
|The Holt School
|Partial closures: Wed Yr 9, Thurs Yr 8, Fri Yr 10
|Keep Hatch Primary School
|No information
|Lambs Lane Primary
|No information
|Luckley House
|No information
|Ludgrove School
|No information
|Loddon Primary School
|School open as usual
|Maiden Erlegh School
|Partial closures: Wed Yr 9 & 12, Thurs Yr 7 & 8, Fri Yr 9 & 12
|Montague Park School
|School is open as usual
|Nine Mile Ride Primary School
|No information
|Northern House School
|Partial closure: Wed Yrs 8&9, Thurs Yes 7, 10, 11. Fri: Yrs 8,9,10. Early finish (12.50pm) for Primary and Yrs 7 and 11
|Oakbank School
|No information
|Oaklands Infant School
|School open as usual
|Our Lady’s Preparatory School
|No information
|The Piggott School
|No information
|Polehampton Infants
|Currently no plans to close school
|Polehampton Junior
|No information
|Radstock Primary School
|Year 5 closed until Friday, nursery/F1 closed until further notice
|Reading Blue Coat School, Sonning
|Open as usual
|Reddam House
|No information
|Rivermead Primary School
|No information
|Saint Sebastian’s Primary
|No information
|Shinfield Primary Schools
|No information
|Shinfield St Mary’s Junior School
|No information
|Sonning CofE Primary School
|No information
|South Lake Primary School
|Activity clubs cancelled
|St Crispin’s
|Wed - closed for years 9 and 10
|St Dominic Savio Catholic Primary School, Woodley
|School open as usual
|St Nicolas Hurst
|No information
|St Paul’s Wokingham
|Open as usual
|St Teresa’s Wokingham
|No information
|Waingels College
|Open as usual
|Walter Infant School
|WBC reports partial closures
|Waverley School & Nursery
|No information
|Wescott Infant School
|No information
|Westende Junior School
|No information
|Wheatfield Primary School
|As of Monday, March 16 - 'no plans to close the school'
|Whiteknights Primary School
|No information
|Willow Bank Infant School
|No information
|Willow Bank Junior school
|No information
|Windmill Primary School
|No information
|Winnersh Primary School
|School open as usual
|Woodley CofE Primary School
|No information
Leave a Reply