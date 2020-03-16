Coronavirus – Wokingham cinema bans kissing, while Winnersh one keeps a distance

THE Borough’s two cinemas have taken measures to protect movie lovers furing the coronavirus crisis – but the information could be updated later this week.

Wokingham’s newest cinema, Everyman, which opened in Elms Field in December, said that it is following official guidance from the UK Cinema Association (UKCA) and the UK Government.

A note on its website said that it has put in precautionary measures, “including training staff on prevention steps, ensuring all staff wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, cleaning high contact points in our cinemas often, ensuring hand soap is provided in our toilets, working closely with local health authorities and third party health and safety consultants who perform regular checks at our venues.”

It adds: “With these steps in mind, all of our venues are currently open and are operating as normal. We have also asked any members of staff showing any symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate and seek medical advice if necessary.”

Its website has a cheeky note attached to its advert promoting the guidelines. It says: “PS we have reluctantly banned kissing”.

And in Winnersh, Showcase Cinema has halved its capacity, so that there can be a space between a pair of seats, to avoid people coming into close contact/

A statement on its website notes: “The health and safety of our staff and guests is of the utmost importance to us at Showcase Cinemas, and we are continuing to follow the most up-to-date advice from all specialist parties, including the NHS and the UK Government.”

Additional measures include staff training, additional supplies of hand sanitizer, and anitiviral cleaner being used on public surfaces.

And they are asking staff not to attend if they have flu-like symptoms.

This advice could change. Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson uirged people to limit their journeys.

“Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel,” he said.

“We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.”

This information was correct at time of going to press on Monday, March 16. Check with venue before heading out