Coronavirus – Wokingham Council public services to keep calm and carry on … for now

Libraries and community centres to remain open but social distancing measures introduced

WOKINGHAM Borough Council is planning to keep its services open for the moment, but this could change should Government advice due to the coronavirus crisis change.

However, there will be some disruption and some non-essential events and groups will be postponed. Decisions on these will be made on a case-by-base basis.

And some centres used by the council have been closed.

So far, the FBC Centre in Finchampstead has announced that it is closed with immediate effect, and the Bradbury Centre in Wokingham’s town centre has also shut. This means that Finchampstead Library will not be open in the immediate future.

Wokingham Borough Council are implementing additional social distancing and hygiene measures to try and keep services running.

This could change subject to Government advice or staff shortages caused by self-isolating.