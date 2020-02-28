Coronavirus: Wokingham school pupils return to lessons after false alarm

HEADTEACHERS from a Wokingham secondary school have sought to reassure parents after national media reported pupils were being told to self-isolate from the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, The Holt School was named in a newspaper report as being one of several that had sent youngsters home after returning from skiing holidays in Italy.

However, a letter sent to parents of the school’s pupils revealed that the pupils were allowed to return to school.

Sent on Tuesday, February 25, it was from co-headteachers Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce.

In it, they said that because the school’s skiing trip had just returned from Italy, they followed advice from the NHS to send home all staff and pupils on the trip.

However, any ideas the pupils had of an extra fortnight’s holiday were scuppered:

“Public Health England … confirmed that there have been no cases of Coronavirus at our resort,” they wrote.

“They reassured us that unless the students on the ski trip display flu-like symptoms, there is no need for any further self-isolation or for school to take any other special measures.”

And they added that the pupils would be returned to school.

“Public Health England will be in touch with us if this changes and we will keep you updated if we receive any further information,” they added.

Like many schools, they also sent out information from Public Health England about the Coronavirus and how schools should handle it.

