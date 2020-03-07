Coronavirus – Wokingham's churches seek to reassure ahead of tomorrow's services

Churches across Wokingham are seeking to reassure congregations that all necessary precautions are being taken ahead of this Sunday’s services to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

And as part of this, one church in Wokingham is encouraging its members not to have handshakes, but to use other forms of greeting.

Advice has been published by the Diocese of Oxford – which oversees Anglican churches in the borough – to help minimise any risk of any infection, not just coronavirus, from spreading.

Safeguarding measures include changes to the way in which communion is served and also reminding people that they can stay at home and listen online should they wish to do so.

It comes as Pope Francis announced that his morning masses will be live streamed on the internet to avoid people gathering in St Peter’s Square. The decision currently lasts until Sunday, March 15.

Under the guidelines, church congregations are encouraged not to ‘soldier on’ but to encourage people to self-isolate when guided to do so and must not attend church or request home visits.

And there is also an encouragement not to shake hands when sharing the peace.

Other measures may be introduced should the coronavirus outbreak increase.

Canon David Hodgson, from All Saints Church in Wiltshire Road, said that the church’s good hygiene practise was being followed as usual.

“We at All Saints are especially concerned to protect those with particular vulnerabilities and to follow Church of England recommendations which are based on Government guidance,” he explained.

“Good hygiene notices are now in place across our whole site and all those preparing and distributing wafers and wine are following best hygiene practice as we have always done.

“The guidance does not yet require suspension of the common cup but we are urging those with coughs etc and those concerned for their own vulnerability to refrain, emphasising that receiving the wafer alone is valid as full participation.”

And he said that when it came to a part of the service where people greet each other, known as the peace, it has found a way of ensuring people don’t shake hands, one of the ways that a virus can be transmitted.

“We have introduced a protocol where a proffered handshake may be politely returned with an Indian-style ‘Namaste’ gesture, especially in the Peace,” he said.

“We will monitor further recommendations as the situation unfolds.”

And similar measures are being introduced by Father Richard Lamey, the rector of St Paul’s Church in Reading Road.

“All local Churches are watching the advice sent from the Government and following it,” he said.

“As a minimum, we are following the advice sent out via the Diocese from the Government – but given the increase in cases this week, and events locally, we are thinking of going further.”

Wokingham Baptist Church in Milton Road is one that broadcasts its meetings on the internet.

The Revd Nick Hudson explained: “We are reminding people to take the government’s most recent advice.

“Our services will be going ahead as usual for the time being, although we will be asking people to refrain from handshaking.

“We always serve communion using individual cups, so that helps us in this situation.

“We are also saying that if people feel they need to stay at home they should feel free to do so, and that they can catch up with the sermons via our website, www.wokinghambaptist.org.uk”