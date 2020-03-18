Coronavirus – Wokingham's two cinemas bring up the lights

WOKINGHAM’s two cinemas have been closed as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The Showcase cinema at Winnersh shutdown on Tuesday evening, and is now offering refunds.

A statement on its website said: “Following Government guidelines, National Amusements, owner of Showcase Cinemas, has announced that it is temporarily closing all its cinemas in the UK.

“Showcase Cinemas has worked very hard to provide the best moviegoing experience for our customers for over 30 years in the UK. Our industry has weathered many difficult moments through the decades.

“Through these unprecedented times, we come back to the same conclusion – people need and want to go to the movies. However, now is the time for public safety and for us to press pause on moviegoing.”

The company is offering refunds on tickets sold over recent days. These can be claimed by calling the cinema between noon and 8pm on 0118 978 8766.

And Everyman Cinema, which opened in December in the Elms Field development, said that it is also following government advice.

“We want everyone to be safe and healthy so we act as soon as we think that temporary closure is necessary,” a note on its website reads.

“With any enquries regarding ticket refunds please send us an email at talk@everymangroup.com. To protect the privacy of our customers we do not store your data. Please bear with us as we deal with each request individually.”

And The Wokingham Film Society, which had been due to screen The Peanut Butter Falcon this evening and By The Grace of God on Thursday, April 2, has also announced that it is no longer planning to screen the films.

The group meets at The Whitty Theatre, which has been shut.

The group’s statement said: “In view of the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday, it will come as no surprise to you all that we will be suspending all screenings for the time being.

“We will of course be keeping the situation under review and will resume operations as soon as the situation changes.

“We have a whole new programme of great films lined up for you, ready to go at the drop of a hat, which we look forward to presenting in the (hopefully) not too distant future.”