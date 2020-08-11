The Wokingham Paper

Could new ice hockey rink be home to Bracknell Bees?

by Jess Warren
The Ozone Ice Rink will be a high performance sports centre if approved Picture: DK Ice Enterprises

A NEW ice rink will be coming to Bracknell, if plans are approved by the council.

Based at The Western Centre, the new rink is less than two miles away from the John Nike Centre, current home of the Bracknell Bees.

Last month, the Bees announced they were looking for a new location due to the imminent closure of their rink.

They said in a statement: “A financially viable plan to keep the Bracknell Complex could not be found. It has been decided that the complex will permanently close with immediate effect with all employees being made redundant.”

Now, The Ozone Rink is proposing to build a state of the art ice training facility, measuring 578 square metres.

The company plans to run “elite coaching” sessions at the rink for men and women.

It is currently in the planning permission phase at Bracknell Forest Council and Ozone is calling for support from the local and sporting community to support their plans. 

For more information, visit: ozonehockey.co.uk

