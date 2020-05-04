Council approve volunteer strategy to help most vulnerable residents

Wokingham Borough Council has approved a new volunteer led strategy to support the borough’s most vulnerable residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.



A consultation with 250 charities and organisations has led to the co-produced strategy, which has been allocated £1.25million a year to support 22 volunteer organisations.



The decision-making executive approved the new Voluntary and Community Sector strategy last week as the council look to improve the lives of residents in the borough.



The strategy will focus on protirising help for vulnerable adults as early as possible with the support of the Voluntary and Community Sector.



““Our vibrant and effective voluntary and community sector have supported our residents over many years and I am very proud of the way in which we have been able to work in partnership with them during this current crisis to ensure that food and other essentials are reaching those in need through our borough,” said Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services.



“We are contacting our vulnerable residents to ensure they are supported and redeploying our staff to provide support within the voluntary sector, as well a working hard to ensure care homes and providers have the correct PPE while offering them further help and support when needed”



“During the current crisis, we have increased our support, both practical and financial, to the community sector. Working in partnership with them, we have accomplished great things in a short space of time and our voluntary strategy aims to develop this partnership further moving forward. We will continue to review how best support to those voluntary and community groups to help vulnerable people across the borough.”

