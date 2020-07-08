Council builds riverside path from recycled tyres

THE BOROUGH council has built an accessible path to a riverside spot in Earley.

The new footpath has a sloped access with handrail and has been resurfaced with recycled rubber tyres.

It runs from Wokingham Road and Reading Road, near the George Pub and the Harley Davidson garage in Earley, leading to the River Loddon.

A council spokesperson said: “Drainage has also been improved in the area as well as new fencing being installed to help improve the look of the area.

“It will make it easier for residents to walk or cycle to visit the area to enjoy nature and walk for exercise, rather than drive, helping to reduce the borough’s carbon footprint as we work to make the borough carbon neutral by 2030.”

The sloped ramp, making it easier for cyclists and others to access the park. Picture: Stewart Turkington

Work began in mid-May and took roughly six weeks to complete.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “Ensuring all our residents can easily access the parks and green spaces near them is really important.

“We’re delighted to get this finished in time for people to make the most of the area next to the river in the summer months and be able to access it easily.

“Thanks to our residents for their patience while we completed this work, which will help even more people enjoy this riverside beauty spot.”