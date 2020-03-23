Council criticised for not building affordable housing at Carnival Pool development site

COUNCILLORS at this month’s planning meeting took their opportunity to criticise the council over failure to build affordable housing at the Carnival Pool redevelopment site.

In February 2018, an application to build 55 homes at the Carnival Pool redevelopment site was approved.

However due to slight changes in the design, an amendment was brought to the planning committee for approval on Wednesday, March 11.

Councillors at the meeting used this as an opportunity to challenge the borough council over the decision to not include any affordable homes on the site.

Liberal Democrat councillors Andrew Mickleburgh and Rachelle Shepherd-DuBey both spoke about their concern.

Cllr Mickleburgh said he believed the borough council should set a high standard for issues such as affordable housing and renewable energy, and asked why there was no immediate commitment from the council to provide a carbon neutral development, after declaring a climate emergency last year.

But case officer, Nick Chancellor explained that currently, planning policy only required a 10% renewable energy source for such a development, and that the plan exceeded this considerably.

Cllr Shepherd-DuBey echoed the thoughts of Cllr Mickleburgh, stating that the council should be setting a high threshold for developers when it came to affordable housing and combating the climate emergency.

The decision to not include any affordable housing was made in the viability assessment, but this was not being made available for public viewing.

Cllr Carl Doran asked why this was hidden, when guidance states that such viability assessments should be made publically available unless there were exceptional circumstances.

Mr Chancellor explained that it had not been made available due to commercial sensitivity. He added that the assessment deemed that affordable housing was not viable for this development.

The changes in design include a flat roof, and David Smith from the borough council explained this would provide space for solar panels, which would increase the use of renewable energy at the site.

The previous application also granted permission to fell 33 trees, and plant 36 new trees.

Finchampstead R Collard site approved for expansion despite resident objections

DESPITE hordes of resident objections, R Collard were granted permission to expand their Finchampstead site at a planning meeting earlier this month.

At the planning meeting, the decision was made to approve site expansion for R Collard operations at 78 Reading Road and to the rear of 80 Reading Road.

The application had been taken to the January planning committee, but a decision was postponed until a site visit could be conducted.

Since November, the application prompted more than 30 objections from local residents, whose main concerns included road safety and access, hours of operation, site sustainability, inappropriateness of industrial use in a residential area and failure to comply with previous enforcement notices.

However, the expansion of the R Collard site was approved at the planning meeting, with some additional conditions added.

During the meeting, one of the main concerns discussed was a vehicle weight limit for the access road.

Previously, the site had a 3.5 tonne weight limit imposed. This meant that vehicles no larger than a 17-seater minibus could reach the R Collard site.

However, the application to expand the site entrance for two-way traffic would mean that the previous weight restrictions were removed.

Judy Kelly, highways development manager explained that theoretically this would allow a vehicle weighing 44 tonnes and 16.5 metres long to use the track.

Cllr Gary Cowan proposed an additional condition that the new application also include a reasonable weight limit. This was seconded by Cllr Pauline Jorgenson and passed.

Other resident concerts about operating times were also revised. The site previously allowed work to start from 7.30am, but this was revised to 8am for the benefit of neighbours, and a two-metre high boundary fence added as another condition for planning approval.

Events area approved for Hare Hatch Sheeplands

Also approved at the meeting was an application by Hare Hatch Sheeplands to change the use of three glasshouses into an events area.

At the meeting, Alyson Jones, agent for the proposal explained that a range of activities would be hosted on site, including flower shows, children’s activities, community events and Twyford in Bloom.

Local resident, Frank Moore spoke in support of the application. He said that the site is a benefit to the community, and the application was fully in line with Wokingham Borough Council’s vision of enabling strong and vibrant communities to thrive.

Permission for the change of use was granted with very no objections at the meeting.

Garden centre expands cafe facilities

Squires Garden Centre were also granted permission to extend their existing cafe terrace and built a new kitchen.

Martin Breddy from Squires Garden Centre explained that the larger kitchen would improve staff conditions, and the canopy would improve the customer dining experience.

The application faced no objections and was approved.