Council gives advice to help residents manage household waste

RESIDENTS are being asked to be mindful of their refuse as councils expect a spike in household rubbish.

A ‘wave of waste’ could surround homes in the coming weeks as a result of the nation isolating, warned the District Councils’ Network.

This coincides with the reduction of services such as garden waste collections, as more staff are self-isolating and many recycling centres are closed.

Wokingham Borough Council posted tips on its social media pages, explaining how people can help collection services to stay running.

The tips include ensuring waste is out for collection by 6.30am, parking considerately and breaking down large cardboard boxes.

The council added when having a big spring clean, residents should not put all their rubbish out at once, but spread it over a few weeks, as this could cause stress on the service.

The advice also recommended sharing blue bags with neighbours who are running low until they receive their supply.

In a post on social media, the borough council said: “We are assessing our waste collection service on a daily basis and will reconsider our decisions depending on the availability of our collection staff.

“Our priority is to keep our services running and you can help us.”