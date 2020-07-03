Council launches consultation on library services

THE COUNCIL has launched a month-long consultation on library services.

The decision to keep libraries shut was made earlier this week, but the council wants to know what services residents want to be prioritised when they do reopen.

The difficulty in quarating books was a key reason the doors will stay locked.

The Government guidance states that returned books must be quarantined for three days, on return to the library. As it stands there are 37,000 items out on loan.

The decision is under constant review and the council will continue to update residents.

To take part in the library consultation, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/news-and-consultation/consultation-and-having-your-say/current-consultations/?entryid206=521509