The Wokingham Paper

Council launches consultation on library services

by Jess Warren0

THE COUNCIL has launched a month-long consultation on library services.

The decision to keep libraries shut was made earlier this week, but the council wants to know what services residents want to be prioritised when they do reopen. 

The difficulty in quarating books was a key reason the doors will stay locked.

The Government guidance states that returned books must be quarantined for three days, on return to the library. As it stands there are 37,000 items out on loan.

The decision is under constant review and the council will continue to update residents.

To take part in the library consultation, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/news-and-consultation/consultation-and-having-your-say/current-consultations/?entryid206=521509

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Basil Brush: Windsor is the most magical place to do pantomime at Christmas

Phil Creighton

Abused children in Thames Valley may soon be neglected by NHS changes, says NSPCC

Kate Nicholson

Police close A329m due to serious accident

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.