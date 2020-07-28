Council launches free online service to support young people’s mental health and well being

Wokingham Borough Council has announced the launch of ‘Kooth’, a free online counselling and emotional well-being support service for its younger residents aged 11 to 18.

Working in partnership with Berkshire West CCG, West Berkshire Council and Brighter Futures for Children service, the council are reaching out to young people across the borough to offer them emotional support through digital counselling.

Kooth, a service delivered by XenZone, provides young people a safe and secure means of accessing support from a professional team of qualified counsellors, therapists and support workers who provide guided, outcome-focused help for each individual.

It also provides moderated, scheduled forums and self-help articles, many written by service users, to provide peer led and self-help support.

UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, said: “It is important for us to offer our young people emotional support through this valuable online project, especially during these unprecedented times.

“There are no referrals, thresholds or waiting lists and young people can access this service anonymously by signing onto the Kooth website.

“This service will to reduce waiting times for young people seeking help while helping to remove the stigma around mental health and accessing services”.

Award winning online counselling service Kooth has been accredited by The British Association of Psychotherapy and Counselling (BACP).

Founded in 2001, they are leading pioneers of online counselling in the UK, having won a number of prestigious awards.

The website provides a unique out of office hours’ provision and is open 7 days per week, 365 days a year from noon until 10pm weekdays and from 6pm until 10pm on Saturday and Sundays.

For further details log on to Kooth.com.