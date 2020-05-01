Council launches new strategy to help vulnerable adults

A new strategy to support vulnerable adults during the Covid-19 pandemic has been launched by Wokingham Borough Council’s Adult Social Care team.



The strategy, which will focus on how the council will support vulnerable adults to feel safe, included and a key part of the community was approved by its decision-making executive last week.



This will include helping adults with mental health conditions, autism, learning disabilities, physical disabilities, sensory needs and older people.



“Our vision is to provide people and their carers with appropriate support that prevents, reduces or delays the need for ongoing care, while giving them choice and control, making a positive difference to their lives and maximising their wellbeing and independence in their local community”, said Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services.



“Our ambition is for Wokingham Borough to be one of the best boroughs in the country for adults and carers in need of support to live, where they feel safe, included and a key part of our community.



“We aim to be within the top 10% of adult services departments in the UK and through the implementation of this strategy, we will continue to adapt and improve our service to support our most vulnerable residents.



“The government has allocated additional funding to local councils as we continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and this funding will mean we can continue to provide essential services and support to those who need it most.”

