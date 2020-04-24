Council leader hopes to find a way to safely reopen re3 centres

WOKINGHAM Borough Council is exploring ways in which it can see its recycling centres reopened.

Last month, re3 closed public access to its sites in Bracknell and Reading as part of the coronavirus.

The closures were announced after the Prime Minister ordered the country to observe strict restrictions on movement and non-essential gatherings.

But as people spend more time at home, they have been clearing out sheds and lofts, catching up with DIY projects and taming the wilds that are their gardens.

This is leading to a mountain of waste that people would normally take to be recycled, but with the sites shut, it’s not possible.

The District Councils’ Network has concerns that a “wave of waste” will cause problems and has urged residents to work with the council to ensure that they help refuse collectors.

Cllr Dan Humphreys, DCN Lead Member for Enhancing Quality of Life, said: “Alongside many other frontline services, the efforts of our waste collection staff should be applauded, as they are playing a key role in helping to keep the country running during this difficult period.

“We would ask the public to play their part, too. Where possible we would ask residents to think twice about how much waste is put out – such a small step could make a huge difference.

“With millions safely staying at home, many producing more waste than normal, and a risk that our waste collection workforce suffers staff shortages, we have to be careful and prepared to manage a potential wave of waste.”

Wokingham Borough Council leader John Halsall said that although it wasn’t clear what the Government’s position is, it was expected that they would be expected to reopen the sites when practical.

“They could be reopened if social distancing is maintained,” Cllr Halsall said. “I’ve asked the re3 board of directors if detailed work could be undertaken to see if the sites could be operated safely.

“At the moment, we can’t consider opening them, but we will do so as quickly as possible – I don’t mean now, it could mean sometime in May.”

And he added: “Fly-tipping has not been as much of an issue as we had expected it to be. It is being watched.

“We know that sitting at home generates more waste,” he said, praising residents for helping collection teams by having blue bags ready to be collected.

“The teams have been absolutely superb,” he said. “Residents have been complimenting them for collecting the waste.

“Again, we are relatively unique in that everywhere seems to have a reduced service, but we have maintained a weekly collection”.