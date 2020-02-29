Council leader pledges Wokingham will 'be prepared' for flooding events caused by climate emergency

“IF WE are convinced that weather events will be more frequent, we have to be prepared,” said Wokingham Borough Council leader, Cllr John Halsall.

“We have to make sure that families are advised immediately.”

He was responding to recent flooding across the borough caused by two winter storms. Roads, including the Showcase Roundabout in Winnersh, and Greensward Lane in Arborfield, were covered in water, and the entrance to the Emmbrook School was also affected.

Country parks and footpaths were also hit as rivers including the Loddon and the Thames burst their banks.

And with more rain forecast for this weekend, it might not be the last we’ve seen of disruption caused by the heavens this year.

“We have commissioned a report into flooding which should indicate which actions will be taken – we’ve got to be pro-active, we can’t wait for it to happen,” Cllr Halsall promised.

“To my knowledge, Storm Dennis caused only one ingress on a property, and that was a home in Knowl Hill.”