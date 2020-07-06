COUNCIL MEETING: Wokingham parking management update requested

AN UPDATE on parking management across the borough was requested by Peter Must, the chair of Wokingham Society, at a meeting of Wokingham Borough Council held virtually on Monday, July 6.

He said that a June 2019 report was approved by the council’s Community and Corporate Overview and Scrutiny Committee. It asked that town and parish councils be consulted and that members have a say.

He asked: “Can the Executive Member for Highways and Transport say what has been done since then to progress the preparation of a draft Action Plan with a view to it being submitted to the Executive and then put out for public consultation?”

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, the Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said that the consultation took place between June and December last year, but the reviewing of the submissions has been delayed by the coronavirus.

“The review of consultation responses has recommenced and work to revise the Action Plan is expected to be completed by the end of July 2020 for consideration by the Executive for Highways and Transport,” she said.