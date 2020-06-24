Council plans to fly flags at half-mast for James Furlong’s funeral

WOKINGHAM Town and Borough Councils will fly their flags at half mast the day of James Furlong’s funeral.

A spokesperson from Wokingham Borough Council said: “The Council is keen to show its respect for this well regarded and well-loved teacher at The Holt School.

“Unfortunately we are not able to fly the Union flag at half-mast as this can only be done for occasions prescribed by the Government, such as the Manchester bombings.

“We will however fly the new Wokingham flag at half-mast on the day of James Furlong’s funeral, in conjunction with Wokingham Town Council, to mark the passing of such a valued member of our community.”

Cllr Imogen Shepherd Du-Bey, leader of the town council, told Wokingham.Today: “We wanted to give the family some time to process what was going on first.

“The town flag will be lowered to half mast on Thursday for George Floyd — but we may need to do this for the Reading victims too.”