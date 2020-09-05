THE BOROUGH council has submitted plans to demolish a housing estate in Finchampstead and and re-build it with 71 more homes.

The multi-million pound project will see low-quality social housing in Gorse Ride replaced with 249 energy efficient homes. Of these, 185 will be affordable housing.

“The Gorse Ride development is an incredibly important project for the area,” said Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing.

“Unfortunately, the existing houses are in poor condition and refurbishment simply wasn’t an option.”

Steve Bowers, chairman of the community steering group, said: “The new development will bring some great new social housing to the area. I look forward to the regeneration so we can rebuild the community.”

According to Wokingham Borough Council, their landscaping proposals were designed to create a green and wooded feel to the area, and will help address historic flooding issues in the area.

The plans include an integrated pond where floodwater can drain away naturally, while enabling wildlife to flourish in the area.

Last year, Cockayne Court Care Home and surrounding properties at Gorse Ride were demolished under an earlier planning application.

Now, 46 new homes are being built to replace them.

According to Wokingham Borough Council, this community regeneration project is one of the ways in which the climate emergency is being addressed in the area.

“Tackling climate change is incredibly important to the council so reducing the carbon footprint of the development has been a key part of the design process,” Cllr Kaiser added.

He said that the new homes have been designed to be eco-friendly, and include elements such as electric car charging points and integrated waste stores to encourage recycling.

This application forms one of the final phases of the redevelopment plans in Billing Avenue, Orbit Close, Dart Close, Firs Close and parts of Gorse Ride South and Whittle Close.

The planning application is expected to then be considered later this autumn.

Subject to consent, the council says that the scheme will be delivered in phases over the next five years. Public Consultation ends on Friday, September 18.

To comment on the plans, search for application 202133 at: planning.wokingham.gov.uk