Council pledges that hub will continue to support residents

Wokingham Borough Community Response (WBCR) are continuing their vital work to support residents across the borough, adapting to the changing situation during this crisis.

The WBCR is meant to be a one-stop shop for those needing help during this crisis and are without friends, family or trusted neighbours who can help.

As we have reported over the last few months, residents have received help in the form of food and other essential supplies, prescription pick-ups and a friendly chat over the phone for the lonely.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “The Wokingham Borough Community Response has been vital to our residents during this crisis, and we will make sure it stays in place for as long as it is needed.

“As the government restrictions gradually ease, we know that many people will worry that support could disappear just when they need it the most.

“Rest assured, the community response will continue to provide support while our residents need it.”

Citizens Advice Wokingham will continue as the One Front Door for people across the borough to access support from local charities, but a number of aspects are being adapted:.

He added: “Supermarkets have recently come up with some new ways of getting shopping to their customers, so people are able to access a wider range of groceries.

“Get in touch with the WBCR for help to find the best way for you.

“If none of the new ways work for you, food parcels will still be available for those who need them.” There will be some changes to the scheme in the coming weeks.

The community distribution hub will be relocating in mid-June, in order to free up the current location for the gradual reopening of St Crispin’s School, with years 10 and 12 coming back to lessons first.

Wokingham Borough Council says it is continuing to organise the umbrella effort of the community response and council staff will remain embedded within the voluntary organisations for additional support as long as they are needed.

Hundreds of volunteers signed up to help at the start of the pandemic, but as many will now be returning to work, they will no longer be able to volunteer as much time.

As a result, local voluntary organisations are putting out the call for new volunteers, and the Volunteers Corner column returns this week for the first time since March. It can be read on page 23, along with a piece from Citizens Advice about its volunteers and the difference that they make to the borough.

For more information on how you can get involved visit The Volunteer Centre’s website at www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk.

And to help raise awareness of the hub’s work in recent week, the council has made a video. To find it, visit youtube.com and search Wokingham Borough Community Response – Covid-19.