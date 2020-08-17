Council pledges to help downgraded A-level students to get the results they deserve

WOKINGHAM borough council is pledging to support all A-level students affected by downgrading.

With a government u-turn expected later today, the executive member for children’s services said that she feels sorry for teenagers who had been hoping to go to university but seen their grades reduced.

Exams this year were cancelled as a result of the coronavrius pandemic, and an algorithm was used to calculate grades instead, using a ranking system. However, instead of rewarding students for their coursework and mock exams, many have had their predicted grades adjusted downwards.

The situation has been in the news all weekend as students have shared how the revised grades have prevented them from getting their first choice of university – in some cases, they have had all offers withdrawn.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark said: “There is presently confusion as to how to appeal grades and my heart goes out to those who have been given results they did not expect and cannot agree on.

“These are exceptional times.

“Calculating grades without end of year exams was always going to lead to problems, but I don’t think anyone thought the scale of the issue would be this great.”

She continued: “I feel sorry for everyone who feels they have been undergraded as a result of this, especially after all the hard work they will have put in.

“Once the Government issues appeal guidelines, I will, as the executive member for children’s services in Wokingham Borough, support all students who believe they have been undergraded and will work with them, their parents and their schools to help get the grades they deserve.”