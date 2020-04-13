Council redeploys staff to support community throughout coronavirus crisis

SEVERAL council officers have been redeployed into critical roles in a bid to help the community and tackle pressure from coronavirus.

Wokingham Borough Council says it has identified the key skills of its employees and placed them in positions to support vital voluntary groups, such as Citizens Advice.

Michael Bateman, council project manager, is one of those officers and he said: “I’ve been answering telephone calls and, as expected, there are many from residents whose lives have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are therefore providing a lot of advice and support with queries around food parcel deliveries, collection of prescription medication, employment issues and tenancy disputes.”

Council leader, John Halsall, said: “Our number-one priority is to help guide local people through what is undoubtedly an incredibly difficult time.

“It is heart-warming to see council employees working alongside many community and voluntary groups in a combined effort to support residents across the borough.”

