Council refuse care home admissions unless NHS guarantee Covid-19 testing

THE COUNCIL is refusing to accept any admissions into care homes from NHS patient discharges until Covid-19 testing for each person can be guaranteed.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services at Wokingham Borough Council is calling on the NHS to guarantee Covid-19 testing for all patients discharged to care homes — whether symptomatic or not.

The decision has been made following concerns that eight care homes across the borough are struggling with the coronavirus.

Cllr Margetts confirmed that coronavirus in borough care homes has been traced back to hospital discharges where patients were not tested for the virus.

And seven days ago, the council made the decision to stop accepting new admissions unless testing for every single one can be guaranteed.

“This decision has been made with great reluctance,” explained Cllr Margetts. “But it was a last resort and we felt we had no choice.

“We have to balance the risk to frail and elderly residents in borough care homes.

“As soon as we are 100% confident that testing will happen, we will be more than happy to accept admissions — as that is in the best interests of the healthcare sector.

Cllr Margetts explained that the number of deaths in care homes across the borough is sitting within the national average.

“We are not at either positive or negative extremes, but somewhere in the middle,” he said. “But the situation still continues to cause concern.

“We remain watchful and mindful of the need to protect the care home residents and staff for which we are responsible.

“And we are taking every step possible to act in their best interests.”

Cllr Margetts added that the council is working to ensure testing for staff and care home residents who are currently displaying symptoms of the coronavirus.

“We are helping all relevant care homes with infection control,” he added. “Importantly, we don;t currently have an issue with the supply of PPE.

“We remain watchful of the supply, as we are consuming a vast amount each day. But the PPE appeal we put to the public has been very helpful and has opened up a number of new sources for us to use.”

