Council report: Scrutiny committee stick with funding approval for recycling sacks in Wokingham

LAST NIGHT, the borough council scrutiny committee decided by majority to stick with the decision to approve funding to buy recycling sacks.

The decision was called-in to scrutiny by Cllr Clive Jones, Liberal Democrat lead for environment who said the council had not provided enough evidence to support funding for the sacks.

The recycling bags had been recommended in a report by environmental consultants Resource Futures, but Cllr Jones said he was frustrated the report had not been made public before the funding was approved.

He and many of his Liberal Democrat colleagues believe the lack of report or business case in the executive meeting last month meant the decision-making process was unconstitutional.

But this was heavily disputed by the Conservatives.

Also speaking at the meeting was Cllr Carl Doran, Labour councillor for Bulmershe and Whitegates, who questioned whether the borough residents should have been consulted on the recycling decision.

He suggested that a lack of due consultation would go against the constitution. But council officers said they didn’t think they needed to consult on the sacks, as it’s not a change of policy, but a change of recycling receptacle.

Cllr Jones also said it was unfair of the Conservatives to blame the Liberal Democrats for delaying a solution to wet waste at a price tag of £100,000, when the sacks have not been approved yet.

Although the funding for them has now been set aside, the purchase of sacks will be decided at the September executive meeting. Until this point in time, the decision is not concrete. This, Cllr Jones said, meant bringing the financial decision to the scrutiny committee would not cause a delay.

A full report of last night’s meeting will soon be available on Wokingham.Today.