Council to hold first virtual meeting for Black and minority ethnic forum

THE WOKINGHAM Black and minority ethnic (BME) Forum will be holding its first virtual meeting next week.

The event is open to residents, and will take place at 4pm on Tuesday, July 21.

The meeting agenda includes an update from the borough council’s public health team on the response to the pandemic and its impact on BAME communities.

There will be an opportunity for questions with both the leader of the council John Halsall and chief executive, Susan Parsonage.

To join the BME Forum meeting, email: Community.Engagement.Localities@wokingham.gov.uk and a Microsoft Teams link will be sent over.

To ask a question of the council leader or chief executive, this must be submitted with the request to join the meeting.

Capacity for the meeting is limited to 100 attendees and these will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

All questions must be submitted by midday on Monday.

Wokingham Borough Council BME Forum was established in 2002 and provides a focal point for people with a Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) heritage who live, work and visit the borough to engage with the Council and discuss issues that are important to them.

Vice-chair of the BME Forum, Cllr Parry Batth said: “The forum plays a vital role in the borough by representing the BAME community and I am delighted it is going to meet virtually at this time.”

The BME Forum also helps plan and deliver the annual Black History Month activities in October.