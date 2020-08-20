Council trials recycled kerbs on new London Road cycle route

PLASTIC kerbstones have been installed as part of the new cycle route into Wokingham.

They are being trialled on London Road where the new cycle path runs from the Coppid Beech roundabout into the centre of town.

The borough council has been working with its contractor VolkerHighways on the scheme.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “With just a few weeks left to go, I hope to see many residents making the most of this cycleway in the months ahead once it’s complete.”

According to the council, the new plastic kerbstones are eco-friendly alternatives to concrete kerbs.

Containing 88% recycled materials, they are lighter than traditional kerbstones so can be installed without mechanical equipment.

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said: “Using plastic kerbs reduces the amount of carbon produced in manufacturing, transport and construction by about 40%.”

“These plastic kerb trials are another example of a greener solution by effectively using recycled materials,” Cllr Jorgensen added.

Work on the other side of the street, travelling out of Wokingham, is due to be completed within the next month.