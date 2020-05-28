Councillors receive update on Wokingham’s draft local plan

At the virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee, held on Thursday, May 28, Cllr Angus Ross wanted to know the status on the local plan.

The leader of the council, Cllr John Kaiser said that work was continuing on the new local plan, but the council did not currently know what damage the covid-19 pandemic would cause on the five-year land supply.

Other issues that affect the plan include changes to the emergency plan action zone from AWE in Aldermaston, which has recently been “extended well into our borough and encompasses what was included in the plan as the Grazeley settlement”.

He added: “The Coronavirus emergency has completely changed the economic environment.

“Because of replies received and the changes in the paradigms, we shall need to review our plan update and hope to be in a condition to publish a revised plan as soon as possible.”