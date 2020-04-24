Councillor’s greeting to Wokingham as Ramadan begins

Cllr Tahir Maher has written a greeting to Wokingham borough residents as many start their Ramadan journey.

Here is what he has to say:



This is a special time of the year in our spiritual calendar.

For Christians, it was the celebration of Easter.

For Jews it was Passover.

For Sikhs it was Vaisakhi.

For Muslims it’s the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

For all those observing these important moments, I extend my wishes.

These are times for families and communities opening up and getting together and being with loved ones.

Unfortunately, due to coronavirus, the reality is families are divided, empty streets, locked shops, uncertain future and empty places of worship.

Internet communities/initiatives are springing up, help from community hubs, people are going out of their way to help each other where they can – that indomitable human spirit is coming to the fore.

As a Muslim, in this coming month of Ramadan, I take inspiration from the essence of all these holy occasions as moments for reflection, remembrance and renewal.

On reflection: I thank the selfless health workers fighting this awful virus – and all those working to keep our communities going.

I remember our elderly, sick, vulnerable people and our families.

For me, in Ramadan, it’s time to renew my faith in God by drawing strength from my family and friends.

The good being displayed across our communities is from our different faiths/beliefs and ethnicity that is the blend which is uniting us to care for one another.

This is our common humanity and it will help us to defeat this virus.

Ramadan Mubarak

Cllr Tahir Maher



Liberal Democrat councillor for Maiden Erlegh, Wokingham Borough Council