Councillor’s support for petition calling for car registration plates to printed on drive-through restaurants packaging

THE HIGHWAYS executive is supporting the call for vehicle registrations to be printed on drive-through restaurant packaging.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen has backed a petition to the Government, calling for better tracing for drivers who litter.

With more than 4,300 signatures, the petition calls for fast-food outlets to make “customers accountable for their litter” by printing the driver’s registration on the bags.

Cllr Jorgesen said: “Rather than reprint their packaging, they could print sticky labels and stick them on after the car drives in.”

This comes a month after McDonalds launched national anti-litter campaign, Get in the Bin, to hold customers accountable.

In a customer survey, 9% of 18- to 34-year-olds admitted throwing rubbish out of car windows.

Beth Hart, vice president supply chain and brand trust at McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “For more than 35 years our restaurant teams have patrolled the towns and cities in which we operate collecting left behind litter.

“Our employees walk over 5,000 miles every week picking up all waste – our packaging and that of other retailers – by the sides of roads, in parks and on paths. It is deeply disappointing that so many people act so irresponsibly.

“Over the last few months we have seen how important collective responsibility is and we want the Great British public to help us tackle this dreadful and growing problem.

“Most of our packaging is recyclable.

“We want to see all customers taking their litter home and recycling or disposing of it responsibly.”

Cllr Jorgensen said she would like to see all drive-through food outlets “do something” about their littering customers.

For more details or to sign the petition, log on to https://www.change.org/p/mcdonald-s-car-registrations-to-be-printed-on-fast-food-packaging