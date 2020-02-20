Council's first green deal budget includes projects previously announced

Cllr Gregor Murray said: "it makes sense for it all to happen in one place, under one officer group to make sure it can be monitored effectively."

THE MONEY announced for climate emergency “was already in the budget before you declared a climate emergency … How is this £50 million for the climate emergency when it looks like it’s old money with a new name?”

That was a question posed by resident Ian Shenton at a meeting of Wokingham Borough Council, held on Thursday, February 20.

He wanted to know how the money would be spent as the council planned to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

Cllr Gregor Murray, the executive member for climate emergency, said: “We have very deliberately brought together all the programmes and projects that we believe will influence and help break down our carbon footprint.

“Yes, some of these are existing programmes, but it makes sense for it all to happen in one place, under one officer group to make sure it can be monitored effectively.”

Cllr Murray also said that the allocated funding for the next three years would be for the following projects: