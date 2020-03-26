Country Parks have shut all car parks in a bid to halt the number of visitors

EARLIER TODAY, the decision was made to close all car parks for country parks across the borough, in a plan to reduce the number of visitors.

The car parks have now been closed with immediate effect. This afternoon, temporary closure signs were put in place, and permanent signs will be installed tomorrow morning.

Wokingham Borough Council confirmed the closures on social media.

They said: “The move is in line with updated Government advice we have received that people should not be driving to their daily exercise, and this includes not driving near to country parks and parking on residential roads.

“The restrictions will be enforceable by the police.

“Our country parks, nature parks (SANGs) and other parks remain open for walkers, joggers and cyclists provided they are maintaining social distance.”

This comes as Police across the country warned dog walkers to stop driving to different locations to exercise their pets. Instead, people are advised to walk from their homes.