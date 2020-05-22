Couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

IT WAS NOT the celebration with family and friends they started planning last Autumn – just the two of them at home in isolation.

Patrick and Gill Allen were married on Cup Final day at St Mary’s church, Wollaston, Northamptonshire in 1960 — which was not very popular with some of the guests.

And on Thursday, May 7, the couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary at home, although they wished their son, daughter, and three grandsons could have joined in.

They they moved to Wokingham in 1970.

Patrick joined Wokingham Lions Club in 1987 and has held many positions including president twice, and is still actively involved.

He was also a volunteer driver taking patients to hospital and the doctors and also taught adults with severe learning difficulties to use computers at a nearby centre.

In 2009, Patrick was awarded a Wokingham Town Council Civic Award for his volunteer work in the local community.

And Gill is involved with All Saints Church and has delivered parenting courses, bereavement counselling, is part of the Prayer Ministry team and is coordinator for the Mother’s Union. In 2011, Gill was also awarded a Wokingham Town Council Civic Award for her volunteer work in the local community.

They hope to celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary plus one next year.