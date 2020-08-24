Couple have got Woodley Post Office licked

A MUCH-LOVED community asset in Woodley was brought back to life earlier this month.

The Brecon Road Post Office had closed in December last year after the postmaster resigned. Their successor had been due to start in April, but this was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now though, newly-qualified postmistress Shahida Hussain and her husband Zafar Ali, a well-known Reading cricket player, are serving up the stamps.

Being new to the job, they are asking customers to show some patience at the counter.

They said: “It is all new to us, but we are getting there and looking forward to serving the local community.

“Customers have told us they are delighted to see the Post Office back open. We have been very busy.”

Among those at the re-opening on Monday, August 10, was John Rogers, an independent postal and social historian from Pangbourne.

Shahida Hussain serves her first customer at the Brecon News Post Office in Woodley

The former Reading Blue Coat School pupil said there had been a post office in Brecon Road since September 1966.

Post Office change manager Antoinette Chitty said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to this area of Woodley as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.

“We hope that customers will continue to use this service.”

The same wide range of Post Office products and services will be available, and it is open from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 6pm and from 7am to noon on Sundays.