Couple inspire others to twist away the blues and keep moving

A WOKINGHAM couple have shared a video of themselves dancing the coronavirus blues away.

Terry and Mary Wilkins, aged 77 and 76 respectively, wanted to inspire others during the isolation period with their twisting and shaking.

The couple, who met as teenagers at a bus stop and have been together for 60 years, live in a retirement home close to the centre of Wokingham.

They enjoy staying active, and said: “We know it’s a good way of keeping fit during isolation. For us, it was very therapeutic.

“We can’t go out for a walk at the moment, so we have a dance most days. We’ve won the odd competition with our jiving.”

The Wilkins have loved dancing throughout their marriage and share an appreciation for upbeat music and other activities.

“We like lively music, it suits our personality,” said Mr Wilkins. “We’ve got a very eclectic taste, we’ve got so many CDs, though we probably lean towards country music.

“We do a lot of things together, we’re best friends. We cruise a lot, we play cards and other games. I usually win,” said Mr Wilkins.

“We just thought if the video inspired others during social isolation, then that’d be good. We’ve had a fantastic response to it.”