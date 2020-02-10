Course to help learn the art of bottle gardening

A CHANCE to learn the art of bottle gardening is coming to Wokingham next month.

Squire’s Garden Centre in Heathlands Road is holding a masterclass so people can have a go at creating the terrariums.

The session looks at the types of plants that can be chosen, how to care for them and where to place it in the home.

Places cost £30 and include all materials including the bottle, tuition, compost, gravel, pebbles, moss and plants. There is also a voucher for a tea or coffee and a slice of cake from the garden centre’s cafe.

There are four sessions, running at 10am and 2pm on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.

To book, or for more details, log on to www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk