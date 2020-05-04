Covid-19 mobile testing unit in Bracknell this week for pre-booked appointments

TESTING for Covid-19 will be available this week in Bracknell as part of the Government plan to increase virus testing.

The temporary mobile testing unit will be set up in Easthampstead House car park today until Wednesday, May 6, running tests between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

The tests must be pre-booked and are only available to a set group of people.

The unit is operated by fully trained military personnel, and appointments must have been booked 24 hours in advance.

Those qualifying for the test are:

all those working on the frontline in health and social care (with or without symptoms)

patients in the NHS and residents in care homes (with or without symptoms)

all essential workers with symptoms

anyone over 65 with symptoms

anyone who goes into work because they cannot work from home (e.g. construction workers) and has symptoms

Those who have registered must take ID demonstrating they are an essential worker, such as a staff ID badge or a letter or email from their employer.

Anyone arriving should do so by car. Access will be via The Ring — via Weather Way — and a one-way system will be in operation.

To register for a test, visit: self-referral.test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk

