Covid-19 mobile testing unit set up at Madejski Stadium

A Covid-19 mobile testing unit will be set up this week at Reading Football club’s home at the Madejski Stadium.

Tests will be taking place from Thursday, May 14 and will be able to accommodate hundreds per day for a total of four days.

Appointments are available to book and being arranged through the government’s COVID-19 testing website.

Key workers and anyone over the age of 65 who shows symptoms can request a test.

“Reading Football Club is proud to play a small part in helping the country overcome this global crisis,” said Reading FC Chief Executive Nigel Howe.

“These units assist the government’s national effort, support our NHS and provide for our keyworkers as well as those most vulnerable in the battle against COVID-19.

“So we are delighted to work closely with the local health authorities and the Armed Forces and help to serve our community at this difficult time.”