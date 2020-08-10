Cowshed opens craft shop from its new Winnersh base

KEEN to be green, a hurst charity is now selling handmade crafts, created from donated fabric scraps.

The Cowshed, which recently expanded into Winnersh, has a team of crafting volunteers that create items and accessories from the material taken from damaged clothes.

The aim is that those donated that cannot be worn are reused — stopping the material going to landfill.

The crafters have created a range of items including face masks, bunting, beach bags and soft toys.

The shop is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am until 3pm.

It’s located on the first floor of 4 King Street Lane, the charity’s new Winnersh depot.