Cream teas planned for visitors to new Crowthorne retirement complex

A SPECIAL cream tea is being promised for visitors to a new retirement complex in the village.

McCarthy & Stone is holding the event on Wednesday, March 25.

Those taking part can tour the communal facilities at the site, see show apartments and meet the team.

It runs from 11am to 3pm and takes place at Birch Place on Duke’s Ride.

The site is aimed at people aged 70 and over and bridges a gap between retirement living and residential care.

Facilities include a bistro restaurant, an on-site salon and landscaped gardens.

Geoff Bates, head of marketing for McCarthy and Stone South, said: “One of the best features of a Retirement Living Plus development is the range of onsite facilities available for residents, particularly the bistro, which serves fresh and nutritious meals every day.

“We take great pride in our table-service restaurant – it’s a fantastic place to meet with neighbours and catch-up with friends whilst enjoying a delicious freshly-prepared meal.

“That is why we are hosting this special Cream Tea Open Day – as well as joining us for a slice of cake and a hot drink, local retirees can have a tour of the communal facilities and ask the friendly team any questions they may have about downsizing.”

Those interested in attending can book a place by calling 0800 310 0383.