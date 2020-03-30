Create art for new lockdown-inspired exhibition at South Hill Park

A NEW scheme has been launched by a Bracknell arts centre to keep people connected while life is on hold.

South Hill Park is currently closed, but has launched a special scheme it’s called home for the arts.

When the coronavirus is over, the pieces created will be turned into a big display in its Wilde Community Gallery.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “South Hill Park may be closed for now, but we still want to encourage creativity in the community by introducing a new art project that anyone can take part in.

“Whilst at home, either working remotely or in self-isolation, join in a new creative project and create a piece of art with ‘home’ or ‘home for the arts’ in mind.

“We want to collect work from all ages and abilities to create a big display so together we can celebrate the fantastic creativity in our community once they are able to welcome everyone back to the arts centre.”

Pieces should be 10cm by 10cm (4in by 4in in old money) and able to be attached to a wall.

There will also be some digital displays for videos of around 30 seconds duration.

Mediums that can be used include knitting, crochet, stitching, drawing, painting, printing, photography, linocuts, collages, mosaics and animations.

Entries should be posted to South Hill Park, or dropped in once they re-open – but for now please take a photo of your creation and send by email to loucia.manopoulou@ southhillpark.org.ukand creativelearningshp@icloud.com, so it can be shared online.

Video files can be sent via wetransfer.com to the same email addresses.

A deadline for all entries will be set once a definite re-opening date is announced.

The postal address is South Hill Park, Ringmead, Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 7PA

The spokesperson added: “We are all in this together, so if it’s to keep yourself or the little ones entertained while at home, get creative and look forward to seeing your work displayed at South Hill Park Arts Centre and Wilde Theatre.”