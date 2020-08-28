Cricket club tractor stolen and driven through Woodley

HURST Cricket Club is appealing for help after its tractor was stolen last week.

According to the organisation, this has become the latest theft in a series of similar incidents.Thieves were allegedly able to access the Kubato tractor by removing the gates at the entrance to the grounds.

Nigel Hawkes, vice chairman and first team captain, said the club feels like they’re constantly targeted.

“We’re upset, because we do a lot in the village and we feel like we’re a constant target,” he said.“A lot of the kids in the village come and use our facilities, and a lot of parents are members of the club.

“We don’t have any huge sponsors, and there just isn’t the money to deal with this,” he added.

According to Mr Hawkes, the tractor was stolen at approximately 9.30pm, and was then spotted being driven through the centre of Woodley. Two cars were allegedly convoying the stolen vehicle.

The club used the tractor to tow equipment around the outfield, and have been lent a replacement vehicle by a K. Smith Field Services.

“It was very old,” Mr Hawkes added. He estimated the vehicle to be around 40-years-old and worth £1,500.

Hurst Cricket Club has now set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise money to buy a new tractor — so far, £500 has been donated.

“We don’t have the funds,” he said. “Because of Covid-19, the club is very, very short of money. And if we have to go down the route of buying a new, secure gate, that’s going to cost maybe £6,000 too.

“Covid-19 dealt a big blow to all cricket clubs, and we’ve gone from turning over £35,000 a year to nothing.”

This is the fourth incident Hurst Cricket Club has suffered in recent years.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Thames Valley Police and quote reference 43200258572.

To donate to the club’s fundraiser, visit: gf.me/u/ys2wpf