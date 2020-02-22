Cricket fans invited to hear Luke Sutton at Loddon Valley talk

CRICKET fans can look forward to welcoming ex-professional Luke Sutton to Loddon Valley Leisure Centre this March, writes Angela Garwood.

The sportsman will be there answering questions and talking about his new book Back from the Edge – Mental Health & Addiction in Sport.

Mr Sutton retired from cricket in 2011 and is now a sports agent, having managed the likes of Jimmy Anderson, Matt Prior, Carl Froch and Sam Quek.

Twice captain of Derbyshire CCC, he also played for Lancashire CCC and Somerset CCC.

Whether you are a sports enthusiast or can relate to mental health struggles, the event is held on Monday, March 30, from 7pm.

Luke’s book will be available to purchase at the event. Tickets cost £5 or four for £15. It costs £11 to order a signed book to collect.

For tickets visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/luke-sutton-back-from-the-edge-book-signing-and-talk-tickets-90283776205