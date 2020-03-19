Cricket leagues announce updates during Covid-19 outbreak

The Berkshire Cricket League, Thames Valley Cricket League and Chilterns Cricket League have suspended all activities with immediate effect due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many sporting fixtures to be postponed, with the English Cricket Board the latest to announce their contingency plans with the ongoing situation.

A statement released by the ECB reads: “We are undertaking a number of steps to prepare for potential outcomes that an ongoing situation with Covid-19 might bring for the cricket community here in England and Wales.

“In conjunction with our partners across the network, we are building contingency plans across a number of possible eventualities.

“Our main priorities are to ensure we scope out the landscape for financial, logistical and scheduling implications.

“It is difficult for us to be sure of what outcomes the game might be expected to deal with. Therefore, we will continue to plan for the expectation that the season proceeds as normal, but in parallel prepare for a range of scenarios. These could include the possibility of playing matches behind closed doors, or potentially postponing or cancelling elements of the season.”

The Berkshire released their own statement in full support of the ECB’s decision: “Berkshire Cricket Foundation fully support their decision and have suspended all of our programmes with immediate effect.

In such uncertain times and circumstances we will, in due course, be looking at possible options for the summer. We appreciate that there will be many questions around specific issues, please rest assured we are working closely with the ECB and other bodies, and will be in regular communication with clubs and leagues over the coming days and weeks.”

Meanwhile, the Thames Valley Cricket League released a separate statement: “The current Covid 19 health emergency is resulting in unprecedented action being taken by HM Government. It is fair to say that no one has experienced anything like this before.



“We have received a number of requests from member clubs for information regarding our plans for the coming season. This is understandable, but currently government advice is changing daily and we do not know what the situation will be in early May. We will follow HM Government’s and ECB’s advice regarding the provision of amateur sport, but the health and safety of players and officials in the TVCL will be our priority, as it will no doubt also be for our member clubs.

