Cricket round-up: Emmbrook & Bearwood beaten in season opener

Chalfont St Giles (109/6) beat Emmbrook & Bearwood (108 all out) by four wickets

Emmbrook and Bearwood were beaten in their first Chilterns Cricket League fixture of the season.

Emmbrook batted first as Alex Cobb and Will Wells managed a partnership of just 11 runs before the first wicket fell.

Emmbrook & Bearwood (batting) v Chalfont Mark Cobb batting

Chalfont bowled and fielded clinically as they took four more wickets in quick succession to leave Emmbrook on 36-5 and in danger of their innings ending prematurely.

However, a vital middle order performance from Andrew Robertson bolstered their total as he hit a quick 32 before being run out, while Mark Cobb added 16 more to the total.

The final wicket came with just over two overs left with Emmbrook & Bearwood setting Chalfont a chase of 109 to win.

Emmbrook & Bearwood (batting) v Chalfont Amshu Bharadwaj batting.

Emmbrook made a superb start to defending their total as they picked up a wicket without Chalfont scoring a single run as Jack Narraway caught out Nick Zala, bowled Mark Cobb.

A strong bowling display put Emmbrook in a commanding position in the match and they had Chalfont on 19-4 with Jamie Gibbs taking two wickets and Cobb adding another.

However, Andy Hardy saved his side in the middle of the order with a stunning innings as he broke the fall of quick wickets and scored 58 runs to take his side towards Emmbrook’s total to recover their innings.

Chalfont eventually took the victory comfortably having stopped the early momentum of Emmbrook and won with four wickets to spare after 24.2 overs.

Emmbrook & Bearwood (batting) v Chalfont Andy Robertson batting

Emmbrook & Bearwood batting: A Cobb 18, Wells 8, Narraway 4, Mohite 0, Gibbs 3, Robertson 32, Cole 8, M Cobb 16, Bhraradwaj 4, Arain 1, Wells 0no

Emmbrook & Bearwood bowling: M Cobb 2-27, Gibbs 2-28, Cole 1-27, Robertson 1-27

Eversley (239/6) beat Fleet (215/9) by 24 runs

Eversley made a winning start to their Thames Valley Division 2b campaign with a 24-run win over Fleet.

Tom Nichols scored strongly with the bat as he struck 70, before Chris Last added 59 to the total and James Magowan provided 37 more runs.

Benjamin Salter and Edward Champion both took two wickets each as Eversley wrapped upvictory as Fleet, nine wickets down, finished their 40 over innings on 215.

Earley 1st XI (101/9) beat West Reading XI (99 all out) by one wicket

Earley made their return to cricket action in a friendly fixture against West Reading as they came out as victors by one wicket. Deep Singh, Binny Zutshi, Aryan Sethi and Vernon Butcher all took two wickets each for Earley as the bowled West Reading all out for 99 runs in the first innings.

In a close encounter, Earley managed to surpass the target set after 21.5 overs with just one wicket to spare.

Zutshi hit the most impressive innings throughout the team with 32 runs, while Sethi saw them across the line to victory with a score of 10 not out.