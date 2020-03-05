Critically-acclaimed singer, Jonas Kaufmann screens live performance in cinemas across the borough

THIS MONTH, a performance by one of the world’s greatest tenors will be screened at cinemas across the borough.

Jonas Kaufmann will bring his My Vienna performance to cinemas across the country on Tuesday, March 24 — for one night only.

Filmed at the Wiener Konzerthaus in Vienna, it is Kaufmann’s personal tribute to the birthplace of operetta and waltz, featuring popular Viennese music from Die Fledermaus, Wiener Blut and the Merry Widow.

Mr Kaufmann will be joined by the Prague Philharmonia Orchestra and internationally acclaimed soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen.

The screening will also see Mr Kaufmann visit areas of the Austrian capital to explore the culture of Vienna, and discover the city’s historic connection to operetta.

“[Viennese] music always put me in a good mood”, he said. “When I had unlikeable things to do as a student, like cleaning or vacuuming, all I had to do was play Carlos Kleiber’s Fledermaus recording, and in no time at all I had a grin on my face.”

Mr Kaufmann began his career at the Staatstheater Saarbrücken in 1994 and has performed at Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opéra National de Paris and La Scala.

In 2006, he performed the roles of Don José from Bizet’s Carmen at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and Alfredo from Verdi’s La Traviata at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

He has released more than 20 studio albums, with three entering the top 10 of the German album charts.

The performance will start at 6.30pm. To find your nearest cinema screening the performance, visit JonasKaufmannMyVienna.com