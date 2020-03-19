Crowdfunding soup event presents £400 to grief support charity

LAST MONTH marked the third successful Wokingham Soup event, where borough residents voted on community project funding.

Organised by social care proveer, Optalis, the event works by attendees voting on their favourite community project, pitched to them Dragon’s Den style.

On Wednesday, February 26 Grief and a Cuppa — who support bereaved people to talk about their loss — were voted as the winners, taking home £400.

Funding at each event is secured from each guest who is served soup, bread and refreshments for a £5 donation.

The February event raised £200, and Optalis matched the donations, raising the total to £400.

Soup events have been introduced to over 60 communities across the UK as a crowdfunding event for local people and local causes.

The event also works as an opportunity for networking, and builds community connections to local projects in the Wokingham area.

Founder of Grief and a Cuppa, Lucy Herd was also approached with offers of support on the night.

One attendee offered to create marketing material for the charity and another guest volunteered his charity development experience.

Ms Herd hopes to use the donation to take Grief and a Cuppa on the road, and increase their reach.

She said: “I plan to buy a gazebo and coffee making facilities so that I can create pop-up events for the wider community.

“We are really thankful for everything that Optalis has done to help Grief and a Cuppa grow.”

Jodie Reichelt, head of engagement and customer experience at Optalis, said: “We are delighted that it was such a successful evening, which enabled three fantastic local groups to raise awareness of the work they are doing and share community-building ideas.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event, it’s great to see people coming together to create positive change.”

For details about the next Wokingham Soup event, visit optalis.org/wokinghamsoup