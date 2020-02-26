Crowthorne charities benefit from cash grants voted for by local housebuilder's visitors

THREE Crowthorne charities are celebrating after receiving a cash boost from a local housebuilder.

Legal & General Homes are currently creating Buckler’s Park in the village as well as Finchwood Park in Finchampstead.

And visitors to the showhomes in each of the locations are being invite to vote for their favourite charity to receive a share of a £2,000 cashpot.

The one with the most votes receives £1,000, second place gets £600 and the third place is awarded £400.

The awards are made on a quarterly basis.

This time, the winner of the Buckler’s Park charity grant was Crowthorne and Sandhurst NCT Branch. NCT is the UK’s leading charity for new parents, bringing them together to provide support, advice and friendship.

HopeZone received the second most votes and was awarded £600. HopeZone fulfils a vital role in Crowthorne, providing young people aged 10-18 with somewhere to meet and get involved in activities including crafts and cooking but also to chat with friends or do their homework.

SAFE, a small charity that supports local landowners to legally rescue and re-home abandoned and neglected horses in the Berkshire and Surrey areas, received £400.

Becky England, who is branch coordinator at Crowthorne and Sandhurst NCT, was delighted with the award.

She said: “We are so grateful for the support of everyone who voted for us to win the Legal & General Homes grant.

“The money will firstly go towards replacing some of the bigger pieces of equipment at our under-fives playgroup Mums and Monsters, allowing us to ensure the safety of the children at our group without having to increase entry fees for parents.

“The remaining funds will go towards the running of our groups and other projects to help us reach parents most in need in our community.”

And in Finchwood Park, Finchampstead visitors voted for Sue Ryder Wokingham Day Hospice to receive the £1,000 donation.

The team of healthcare experts and trained volunteers provide specialist services from the charity’s day therapy unit and in patients homes. They support people with life-limiting conditions and their families with expert care, helping them to have the best possible quality of life.

Thames Hospice received £600 from the Finchwood Park fund and the charity said the money will go towards continuing to provide expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses as well as supporting the families and carers of those affected. More than 50% of the funds are raised by the community so donations are very important.

And £400 was donated to the Samaritans of Bracknell, Wokingham, Ascot & District, a group of dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to offer a safe space to talk for anyone who is emotionally distressed. This local branch is funded entirely by charitable donations.

Gemma White, Community Officer at Sue Ryder Wokingham Day Hospice, said: “We have to raise £1.2 million every year to keep our wonderful services running across all three of our sites, so receiving £1,000 will go such a long way.

“As an example – £1,100 could provide patients with a syringe driver to give constant symptom relief. Thank you again for your support.”

And John Allan, Managing Director at Legal & General Homes, is passionate supporter of the visitors’ vote.

He said: “Our grant scheme enables us to support causes that make a real difference to the people living in and around Finchampstead and Crowthorne. These six charities are a brilliant example and we look forward to hearing about the impact these funds will have.”

Local registered charities can apply to be part of the Legal & General Homes’ charitable grant scheme by visiting www.landghomes.com/our-difference/social-value/ or by emailing social.value@landghomes.com and requesting an application form.