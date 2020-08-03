Crowthorne charity plans to open new charity shop selling books, toys and furniture

A BERKSHIRE charity is preparing to open a new shop in Newbury selling books, toys and furniture.

Sebastian’s Action Trust, based in Crowthorne, will launch Bas Books & Home in the Kennet Shopping Centre, Newbury in September.

It will sell pre-loved, good condition, household furniture, books and brand new children’s toys. And all proceeds help support families with children who have life-limiting conditions.

Jane Gates OBE, CEO of Sebastian’s Action Trust, said: “We are very excited about opening our new charity shop in the Kennet Shopping Centre and welcoming customers from Newbury and the surrounding areas.

“Bas Books & Home will be the Trust’s second shop; we have a bookshop in Princess Square Shopping Centre, Bracknell, called Bas Books.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be striving to ensure Bas Books & Home is ready to open and would like to hear from anyone who has suitable items they would like to donate”.

The shop will be open from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.