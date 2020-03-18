Crowthorne Choral Society plans to sing Vivaldi's Gloria at spring concert

THE Crowthorne Choral Society will be bringing a performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria later this month.

The programme will also include other coronation anthems by Elgar, Boyce and Purcell, and the Concerto For Strings in G Minor.

Joining the choir for the performance will be soloists and an orchestra from Wellington College.

The organist will be George de Voil and the society will be conducted by Simon Williamson.

The concert will be held in Wellington College’s Chapel from 7.30pm on Saturday, March 21.

Tickets cost £12 or £2 for students, and can be bought on the door.

For more details, log on to www.crowthornechoral.org.uk